Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

NYSE BRBR opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $24.03.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BellRing Brands stock. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA acquired a new position in BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 111,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,000. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA owned 0.28% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.