Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SMPL. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.23. 1,322,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,155. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $31.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.06.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nomi Ghez bought 21,275 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.27 per share, for a total transaction of $495,069.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,844.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo bought 16,330 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.42 per share, for a total transaction of $398,778.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,978.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 112,918 shares of company stock worth $2,741,204. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 170,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

