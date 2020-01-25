John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of John Menzies (LON:MNZS) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MNZS. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 539 ($7.09) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of LON MNZS opened at GBX 438 ($5.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 463.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 423.74. John Menzies has a 1-year low of GBX 353.50 ($4.65) and a 1-year high of GBX 575 ($7.56). The firm has a market cap of $369.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -730.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 601.17.

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

