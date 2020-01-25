John Wood Group (LON:WG) PT Raised to GBX 467 at Goldman Sachs Group

John Wood Group (LON:WG) had its price objective boosted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 431 ($5.67) to GBX 467 ($6.14) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on John Wood Group from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 590 ($7.76) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price target (down previously from GBX 370 ($4.87)) on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 511.09 ($6.72).

Get John Wood Group alerts:

LON WG opened at GBX 391 ($5.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 381.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 403.31. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of GBX 314 ($4.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 598.60 ($7.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00.

In related news, insider David Kemp acquired 1,015 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 389 ($5.12) per share, with a total value of £3,948.35 ($5,193.83). Also, insider Jacqui Ferguson acquired 645 shares of John Wood Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 391 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of £2,521.95 ($3,317.48).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project, engineering, and technical services in energy, industry, and built environment worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Specialist Technical Solutions; Environment and Infrastructure Solutions; and Investment Services.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.