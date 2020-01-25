JOST Werke (ETR:JST) PT Set at €51.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on JOST Werke (ETR:JST) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of JOST Werke and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

JST remained flat at $€34.05 ($39.59) during trading hours on Friday. 106,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,469. JOST Werke has a 1 year low of €23.55 ($27.38) and a 1 year high of €39.60 ($46.05). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €29.87. The stock has a market cap of $507.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.67, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.77.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the truck and trailer industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

