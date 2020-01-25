JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €34.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ZAL has been the subject of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.94 ($49.93).

Get Zalando alerts:

ZAL opened at €46.02 ($53.51) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €44.77 and a 200 day moving average of €42.31. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.24) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($57.98).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.