JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 1,850

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,794.64 ($23.61).

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,779 ($23.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,784.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,780.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

