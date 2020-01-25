JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target to GBX 1,850

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,820 ($23.94) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on BHP Group from GBX 1,930 ($25.39) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,794.64 ($23.61).

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at GBX 1,779 ($23.40) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.34). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,784.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,780.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.89.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.