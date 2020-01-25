Just Eat (LON:JE) Given “Neutral” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 901 ($11.85) price target on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Just Eat from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 670 ($8.81) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Just Eat from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 935 ($12.30) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) price target on shares of Just Eat in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 768 ($10.10).

Just Eat stock traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 865.60 ($11.39). The stock had a trading volume of 1,774,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,730,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 838.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 739.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion and a PE ratio of 149.24. Just Eat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 574.40 ($7.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,150 ($107.21).

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

