JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of JUST EAT PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSTTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JSTTY. Canaccord Genuity downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JUST EAT PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. JUST EAT PLC/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS JSTTY traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,319. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. JUST EAT PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

