K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $39.53

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $39.53 and traded as high as $42.29. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 3,961 shares traded.

A number of research firms have commented on KBL. Eight Capital set a C$50.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The stock has a market cap of $439.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.44.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$67.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$68.60 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.29%.

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,043 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$43,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$300,087.36.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

