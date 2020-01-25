Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

KALA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

KALA traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,419,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,244. The stock has a market cap of $250.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.16. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.45.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 283,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,896,000 after buying an additional 248,287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 1,279.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 519,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 56,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. 67.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

