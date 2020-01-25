Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya Sells 13,700 Shares of Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:KSU opened at $166.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.18. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $101.11 and a 1 year high of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

