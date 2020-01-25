Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya Sells 13,700 Shares of Stock

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:KSU opened at $166.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.18. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $101.11 and a 1 year high of $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.58.
Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the second quarter worth $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.
KSU has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.71.
Kansas City Southern Company Profile
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
