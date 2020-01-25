Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Cowen restated their outperform rating on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $181.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $172.00.

KSU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kansas City Southern has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $162.71.

NYSE:KSU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.58. 697,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.18. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $101.11 and a 52 week high of $168.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In related news, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,654.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 4,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.46, for a total value of $674,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,633,182.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSU. Boston Partners increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,008,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $610,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490,256 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 2,195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 646,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $78,763,000 after acquiring an additional 618,384 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,500,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 1,256.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 314,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,825,000 after acquiring an additional 291,269 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 569,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,801,000 after acquiring an additional 289,643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

