Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Raymond James restated their strong-buy rating on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $188.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $184.00.

KSU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $181.00 target price (up from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.58. 697,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218,642. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.18. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $101.11 and a fifty-two week high of $168.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey M. Songer sold 6,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $973,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,935.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock worth $6,091,273. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSU. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

