Kansas City Southern’s (KSU) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Loop Capital

Loop Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $182.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 price objective on Kansas City Southern and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reiterated an outperform rating and set a $181.00 target price (up previously from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.58. The company had a trading volume of 697,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,642. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $101.11 and a 12-month high of $168.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.63 and its 200-day moving average is $139.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $832,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,176.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $151,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,301.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,273. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 842.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 47,034 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

