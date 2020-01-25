Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Price Target Raised to $137.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $106.00 to $137.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KRTX. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Karuna Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $38.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.63.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX remained flat at $$99.75 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 932,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,911. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.24 and a one year high of $152.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.73.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $200,907,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,295,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,610,630.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heather Preston purchased 1,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,604.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 474 shares in the company, valued at $33,085.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 158,465 shares of company stock worth $15,155,159.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $542,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,294,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,008,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,522,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,077,000. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.