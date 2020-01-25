Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kazia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.
KZIA traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $4.25. 16,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,632. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $26.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.
Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile
Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops therapies for a range of oncology indications. Its lead product is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat glioblastoma multiforme. The company is also developing TRX-E-002-1 (Cantrixil), a third-generation benzopyran molecule, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer.
