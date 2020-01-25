Kenneth Hoberman Sells 22,139 Shares of Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) Stock

Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML) COO Kenneth Hoberman sold 22,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $155,415.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Hoberman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kenneth Hoberman sold 13,228 shares of Stemline Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $137,174.36.

STML stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $6.76. 1,141,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. Stemline Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $344.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.40.

Stemline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stemline Therapeutics Inc will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Stemline Therapeutics from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Stemline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STML. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 30.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,160,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,312,000 after acquiring an additional 967,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,152,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,301,000 after purchasing an additional 449,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 18.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,009,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 306,011 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 760,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 249,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stemline Therapeutics by 14.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,620,000 after purchasing an additional 237,768 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stemline Therapeutics Company Profile

Stemline Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, development, and commercialization of oncology therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers ELZONRIS, a targeted therapy directed to the interleukin-3 receptor (CD123) for patients with blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm in adults, and in pediatric patients two years and older.

