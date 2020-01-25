KeyCorp Increases Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target to $50.00

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pinduoduo’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reiterated a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $47.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Pinduoduo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.51.

NASDAQ PDD traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $37.34. 5,264,448 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,089,282. Pinduoduo has a 12 month low of $18.46 and a 12 month high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of -38.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $22,773,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 128.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 204,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,592,000 after purchasing an additional 115,085 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter worth approximately $9,937,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 7.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,785,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,958,000 after purchasing an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

