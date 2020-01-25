KeyCorp Raises Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target to $260.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $243.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.98 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.54 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Group began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $213.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.25. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

