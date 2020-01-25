KeyCorp Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Domtar (NYSE:UFS)

KeyCorp reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UFS. TD Securities increased their price objective on Domtar from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Domtar from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Domtar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Domtar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Domtar in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.80.

Shares of NYSE:UFS traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.63. 1,952,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.28. Domtar has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $53.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.94.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.31. Domtar had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Domtar’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domtar will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Domtar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Domtar by 124.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,837,000 after buying an additional 583,128 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Domtar by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,045,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,262,000 after buying an additional 410,988 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Domtar by 2,233.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 368,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after buying an additional 352,859 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Domtar by 163.9% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 391,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,437,000 after buying an additional 243,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its holdings in Domtar by 11.9% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 1,636,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,590,000 after buying an additional 173,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes various communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company offers business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers for use with inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

