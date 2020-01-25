Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) Given New $132.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.69.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.42. 2,107,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly Clark has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.04.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 12,755.36% and a net margin of 11.69%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly Clark will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 59.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMB. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 38.0% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after acquiring an additional 34,895 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 265.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,442 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,616,000 after acquiring an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.8% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 61,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.07% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

