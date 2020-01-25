Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2,368.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 430,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.50. 89,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,994. The stock has a market cap of $377.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 9.30. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,461.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. Equities research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

