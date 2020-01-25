KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,655 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 119.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $179.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 23.03%. KLA’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KLA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

In other KLA news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.13, for a total transaction of $515,180.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $110,682.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

