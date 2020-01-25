Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KLIC. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $28.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 155.67 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.61.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 43,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

