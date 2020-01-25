Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Lakeland Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.72. The company had a trading volume of 106,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,450. The stock has a market cap of $838.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.88. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.21 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200 day moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.27 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 24.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $48,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 21.8% during the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

