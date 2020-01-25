Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 200,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,658. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $72.32 and a one year high of $94.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.45.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

