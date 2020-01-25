Lancashire (LON:LRE) Price Target Raised to GBX 850 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lancashire (LON:LRE) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on Lancashire from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 731 ($9.62) to GBX 758 ($9.97) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lancashire to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.68) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 709.82 ($9.34).

Shares of LRE opened at GBX 750.50 ($9.87) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 7,505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Lancashire has a one year low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a one year high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 758.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 718.89.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

