LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Itau Unibanco

Itau Unibanco upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Itau Unibanco currently has $12.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LTM. Citigroup upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.84.

NYSE:LTM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.75. 1,021,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,008. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.28. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 710.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

