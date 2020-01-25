Lathrop Investment Management Corp Lowers Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 3.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,957,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,334,786. The stock has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.65 and a 52 week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.35 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 154.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total value of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group set a $136.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $135.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

