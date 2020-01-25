Lathrop Investment Management Corp Purchases 11,150 Shares of Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Triumph Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.36% of Triumph Group worth $4,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TGI. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Triumph Group by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,689 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 151.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 238,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 143,738 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGI shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.08. The stock had a trading volume of 443,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,444. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. Triumph Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.83.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $772.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.39 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.83% and a negative net margin of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

