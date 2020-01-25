LATOKEN Market Cap Achieves $23.09 Million (LA)

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last seven days, LATOKEN has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. One LATOKEN token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000728 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, OKEx, COSS and CoinExchange. LATOKEN has a total market capitalization of $23.09 million and approximately $40,269.00 worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $258.35 or 0.03095261 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00201572 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00123885 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LATOKEN

LATOKEN was first traded on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,104,462 tokens. LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . LATOKEN’s official website is latoken.com . The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, CoinExchange, OKEx, Kucoin and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LATOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

