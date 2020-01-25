Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $136.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lear from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $129.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark started coverage on Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lear from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.67.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of LEA stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 687,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,787. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.32. Lear has a 52 week low of $105.10 and a 52 week high of $160.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lear will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 531,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,665,000 after purchasing an additional 74,015 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 166,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,655,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lear by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.