Leslie Stretch Sells 85,174 Shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Stock

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 85,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $2,624,210.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,122,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,395,642.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallia alerts:

On Thursday, January 16th, Leslie Stretch sold 90,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 122,605 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $3,851,023.05.

NYSE:MDLA traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $30.63. 1,519,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,069. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.22. Medallia has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.22 million. Medallia’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medallia will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $444,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,006,000. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.