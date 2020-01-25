Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Shares Up 16.4%

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) shot up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.78, 487,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 328% from the average session volume of 113,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lianluo Smart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Lianluo Smart alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianluo Smart stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lianluo Smart at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Lianluo Smart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianluo Smart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.