Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Shares Up 16.4%

Lianluo Smart Ltd (NASDAQ:LLIT) shot up 16.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.78, 487,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 328% from the average session volume of 113,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lianluo Smart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70.
Lianluo Smart Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLIT)
Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including sleep apnea diagnostic products, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products, such as laryngoscope.
