Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by S&CO Inc.

S&CO Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. owned 0.07% of Liberty Global worth $9,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,504,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $49,263,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 7.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,859,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,341,000 after buying an additional 124,427 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 20.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,267,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,148,000 after buying an additional 214,161 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,021,000 after buying an additional 200,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

NASDAQ LBTYK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.41. 3,923,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,318. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Liberty Global PLC has a 12-month low of $18.92 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 112.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Read More: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.