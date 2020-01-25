Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on March 20th

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th.

Liberty Oilfield Services has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $989.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $7.89 and a twelve month high of $17.70.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $515.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.04 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.39.

In other news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $51,865,000.00. Corporate insiders own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.