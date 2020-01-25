Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.54

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and traded as low as $35.49. Linamar shares last traded at $35.62, with a volume of 1,250 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Linamar in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28.

Linamar Corporation manufactures and sells precision metallic components, modules, and systems in Canada, the Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Industrial and Transportation. The company offers hybrid power units, power transfer units, rear drive units/modules, and engineered gears; and shaft and shell assemblies, differential assemblies, transmission gears, clutch modules, center housings, transmission/driveline shafts, transfer case pump housings, and other transmission components.

