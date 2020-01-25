Linde (ETR:LIN) Given Neutral Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €149.85 ($174.24) price target on Linde and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €171.00 ($198.84) price target on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €204.00 ($237.21) price target on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Independent Research set a €189.00 ($219.77) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €180.00 ($209.30) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €189.39 ($220.22).

ETR:LIN opened at €192.35 ($223.66) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. Linde has a 1-year low of €136.65 ($158.90) and a 1-year high of €193.15 ($224.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $103.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €188.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €179.57.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

