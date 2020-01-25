LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. 247,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,556. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.02. LiqTech International has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. Research analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

