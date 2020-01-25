LiteBitcoin (LBTC) Price Up 30.7% Over Last Week

LiteBitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 96.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One LiteBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Over the last week, LiteBitcoin has traded up 30.7% against the U.S. dollar. LiteBitcoin has a total market cap of $4,826.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of LiteBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000054 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

GlobalCoin (GLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About LiteBitcoin

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. LiteBitcoin’s total supply is 172,585,874 coins and its circulating supply is 28,940,333 coins. LiteBitcoin’s official website is www.lbtc.info . LiteBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @Lite_Bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LiteBitcoin Coin Trading

LiteBitcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

