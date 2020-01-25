Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $221.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

LFUS has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Littelfuse from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Littelfuse from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Littelfuse from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered Littelfuse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, CL King raised their price objective on Littelfuse from $199.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.81. The company had a trading volume of 122,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,918. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. Littelfuse has a one year low of $149.80 and a one year high of $206.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.14 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.53, for a total transaction of $28,200.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 393,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,037,595.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 14,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $2,802,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,181,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,991 shares of company stock valued at $13,890,241 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

