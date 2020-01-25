Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.99 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) will post earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lockheed Martin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.88. Lockheed Martin posted earnings per share of $4.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will report full-year earnings of $21.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.55 to $21.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $24.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.25 to $25.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lockheed Martin.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

LMT traded up $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $432.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,086,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,491. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $433.52. The stock has a market cap of $119.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2,992.9% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

