Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Boosted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Lockheed Martin worth $145,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

NYSE:LMT traded up $3.72 on Friday, hitting $432.50. 1,086,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,082. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $433.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $402.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.94. The company has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 53.78%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.