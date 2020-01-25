Loom Network (LOOM) Hits One Day Volume of $3.09 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Allbit, DDEX and DragonEX. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $16.93 million and $3.09 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.57 or 0.03153503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00201692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000677 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00029632 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00124726 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,423,429 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Tidex, Bittrex, Binance, Poloniex, IDEX, Fatbtc, DDEX, GOPAX, Allbit, YoBit, Coinbe, Hotbit, CoinExchange, DEx.top, Kucoin, LATOKEN, Upbit and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

