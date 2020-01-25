Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,395.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $274,885.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,867 shares of company stock valued at $5,252,080 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut Allegion from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Imperial Capital upped their target price on Allegion from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.82. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $83.03 and a 12-month high of $130.58.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.64 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

