Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Office Properties Income Trust were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,447,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,656,000 after acquiring an additional 367,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,639,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,862,000 after acquiring an additional 36,857 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 15.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,051,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,205,000 after acquiring an additional 138,316 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 41.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 752,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,779,000 after acquiring an additional 220,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 104.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,038,000 after acquiring an additional 195,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPI opened at $34.14 on Friday. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $35.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.07 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

OPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

