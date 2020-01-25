LoyalCoin Price Tops $0.0003 (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. LoyalCoin has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $1.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded 68.6% higher against the US dollar. One LoyalCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $51.55, $20.33 and $5.60.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $262.96 or 0.03138786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00203023 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00029421 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00124123 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

LoyalCoin Profile

LoyalCoin’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $32.15, $10.39, $24.68, $5.60, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98, $51.55, $18.94, $24.43 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LoyalCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

