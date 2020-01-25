Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Macatawa Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 36,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,543. Macatawa Bank has a 12 month low of $9.32 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $363.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $20.76 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the second quarter valued at about $771,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,221,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after buying an additional 34,741 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 55,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Macatawa Bank during the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Macatawa Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,000 after buying an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

Macatawa Bank Company Profile

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.