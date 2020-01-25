MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on MTSI shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.08.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437 in the last ninety days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTSI opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.61.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.